Customs picks through imported roses stem by stem ahead of Valentine's Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have been busy inspecting bouquets for dangerous pests.

At Boston's Logan International Airport, every year those inspectors go through millions of flowers, stem by stem, looking for pests and disease.

CBP estimates these hitchhikers can cause millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. economy. During last year's Valentine's Day season, inspectors caught 2,992 pests. They discovered pests like mealybugs, slugs and plant or leaf bugs.

At Miami International Airport, the busiest port of entry for flowers, inspectors kept busy since January, according to the Associated Press. Flowers started to arrive soon after New Year's Day and will continue streaming in through Valentine's Day.

Miami will see about 90 percent of the country's cut flowers.

"Chances are if you buy a loved one flowers this Valentine's season, they came through this port of entry," said Christopher Maston, the agency's port director at Miami's airport.

Last year, inspectors in Miami examined 1.3 billion cut flower stems and prevented over 2,100 pests from leaving the airport during Valentine's season.

Inspectors wear gloves and masks as they work at long tables in cold, brightly lit rooms. They unwrap each bouquet, pick through its stems and shake it upside down over a placemat-sized piece of white paper. Everything that falls onto the paper -- leaves, flower buds and what appear to be specks of dirt -- is examined for aphids, mites, moths and other insects.

When they find pests or disease in the flowers, inspectors will either treat and release them, re-export them or destroy them.

The majority of the shipments come from South America, primarily Colombia or Ecuador.

Typically, Valentine's Day is the second busiest flower season of the year. Mother's Day takes the top spot as busiest.

Information on Miami International Airport's imports of flowers came from Jennifer Kay and the Associated Press