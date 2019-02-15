Mint copy of Super Mario Bros. sells for record $100K

A copy of a Super Mario Bros. video game has set a record in the video gaming world.

The unopened game, which was originally released in 1985 for the Nintendo console, was recently sold for $100,150, according to Dallas-based auction house, Heritage Auctions.

The video game was purchased by a group of collectors, the company said.

The buyers include Jim Halperin, founder and co-chairman of Heritage Auctions, Zac Gieg, owner of Just Press Play Video Games in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Rich Lecce, a renowned video game collector.

"Beyond the artistic and historical significance of this game is its supreme state of preservation," said Kenneth Thrower, co-founder and chief grader of Wata Games.

The iconic game was reprinted several times from 1985 to 1994.

The first release featured "sticker sealed" copies only available in New York and Los Angeles, according to Heritage Auctions.

In other Nintendo news, the company announces that it is remaking "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening."

The game, which was released in 1993, is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

