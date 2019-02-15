Honda recalls 400K cars over stalling issue

Honda is recalling 437,000 cars over an issue with fuel pumps.

The automaker says the gasoline flow from the fuel pump could slow to the point where the vehicle stalls, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects Acura MDX SUVs, Acura TLX V6 cars and Accord V6 cars.

Honda says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

The presence of sodium particles in some gasoline can cause the fuel pump to slow down, which can lead to stalling, Honda says.

A spokesperson for the company said the issue has been observed mainly in southern states during warm summer months.

