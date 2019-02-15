Man caught on camera licking doorbell

A man was caught on camera licking a doorbell in Lakeworth, Florida.

(Source: Ring)

It sounds strange but it's not the first time it has happened. A different man was caught on camera in California licking a doorbell for three entire hours according to the homeowner.

According to a news release and video from Ring, the latest doorbell licker approaches the home with a stack of papers and seems to be attempting to convey some sort of message. Unfortunately, he didn't quite get the point across.

"His name is Jeremy and he's homeless," said the homeowner. "He's asked my husband for cigarettes a few times but now he's coming around way to [sic] much... this was last straw. I've notified the police."