Kelley Blue Book rates 22 most cost-effective car models

Getting a big discount on the sticker price of your next vehicle could be costly in the long run if you drive away in the wrong vehicle.

That's according to Eric Ibara, director of 5-Year Cost to Own for Kelley Blue Book, who recently looked at 2019 models to determine which vehicles have the lowest cost-to-own over the first five years.

Some vehicles have lower operational costs than others. There's the cost of fuel, maintenance, depreciation, and insurance.

"Our 5-Year Cost to Own information breaks down typical ownership costs, so shoppers can evaluate the out-of-pocket expenses they will incur beyond the initial purchase price," Ibara said. "Consumers could save money down the road by choosing a vehicle that best fits their needs and their long-term budget."

KBB analyzed all vehicles sold in the U.S. and rated the most cost-effective in 22 different categories:

Compact car - Kia Soul

Mid-size car - Honda Accord

Full-size car - Chevrolet Impala

Entry-level luxury car - Acura ILX

Luxury car - Lexus GS

Sports car - Fiat 124 Spider

Hybrid - Toyota Prius C

Electric vehicle - Nissan Leaf

Subcompact SUV/crossover - Mazda CX-3

Compact SUV/crossover - Subaru Crosstrek

Mid-size SUV/crossover 2 row - Hyundai Santa Fe

Mid-size SUV.crossover 3 row - Mitsubishi Outlander

Full-size SUV/crossover - Nissan Armada

Luxury subcompact SUV/crossover - Lexus UX

Luxury compact SUV/crossover - Lexus NX

Luxury mid-size SUV/crossover 2 row - Lexus RX

Luxury mid-size SUV/crossover 3 row - Infinity QX60

Luxury full-size SUV/crossover - Infinity QX80

Off-road SUV/crossover - Jeep Wrangler

Mid-size pickup - Toyota Tacoma

Full-size pickup - Toyota Tundra

Minivan - Honda Odyssey

View the price breakdowns of each category winner here.

"This year, Subaru and Lexus claim the top brand and luxury brand positions," Ibara said. "Subaru's key advantage is its high residual value, which lowers depreciation costs. Lexus offers consumers luxury vehicles at an affordable price and without expensive repairs down the road."

This list might also be useful to consumers considering the purchase of a late-model used car since many of operational advantages remain present up to five years.

