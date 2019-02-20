2-year-old's 'corn dog' dance to Beyonce goes viral

In case you haven't seen it yet, 2-year-old Baylor Mooney of Nevada is busting some moves to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love."

Her mom says Baylor is a complete ham when she's around people she knows. With the help of a catchy tune and a corn dog, she's become an internet sensation.

"And it is just funny. Because the corn dog is what everyone loves about the video," says Brooke Mooney, Baylor's mom.

The video had over 8 million views on Facebook and another 5 million on Twitter by Tuesday.

Watch the video here.

Shows like "Ellen," "Today Show" and "Good Morning America" have shown Baylor's act.

This is all completely unexpected, mom says. She initially posted the video only to family and friends, who urged her to take the video farther.

"I never, never thought. I mean I didn't have friends or followers, if you would," she says.

Could lightning strike twice? Brooke says it's entirely possible, as she has dance parties all the time in her kitchen with Baylor and her brother Kash.

Just where does that dancing talent come from?

"More or less they get their talent from me," she says with a laugh.

