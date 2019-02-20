Ohio nail salon getting attention over risque name

A new business owner in Perkins Township, Ohio, decided to get a little risque with the name of her nail salon.

Dawn Moon says she wants people to remember her salon and generate some business. That's why she named it "Hand Jobs Nails and Spa."

"In less than a week, I think the whole country knows about us. If you go in and get your nose done it's called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done. You think of something like that and don't know if you'll ever do it, but I did," Moon said.

Moon says her customers like it, her employees like it, even the neighboring business owners don't mind.

As expected, not everyone is happy with it.

Moon shared some of the comments she's received. "Not very classy. Not very community-friendly," said Moon.

Perkins Township Zoning Director Megan Sherland says the sign outside the business could be a problem. She says the township has received some complaints about the name, and she is now going to review it.

"I have to take into consideration the entire feel and community of Perkins Township," Sherland said.

"We were given a license by the state. My name stays the same. I just don't know what's gonna happen as far as the sign," Moon said.

She's waiting for zoning approval or disapproval. If the zoning board turns it down, Moon says she will put up a fight.

