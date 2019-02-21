Vegan bride bans meat-eating guests, including mom, from wedding

Giving up meat is a personal choice and part of a lifestyle that is simply not for everyone.

Even so, invitees to an upcoming Australian wedding agreed to the bride-to-be's request to eat from a vegan menu. But the Aussie decided that wasn't enough.

She told her guests in order to attend the wedding, they would have to adopt the vegan lifestyle permanently.

Anyone who refused was promptly uninvited, including her own mother. Two of her cousins, who were also her bridesmaids, are also no longer welcomed.

This family matter would have never gone public had she not posted about it in a vegan Facebook group, seeking support from like-minded people. Her post has since been deleted, but screenshots captured by news.com.au show her explanation.

"Just for some context, some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don't want to host murderers," she wrote in Vegan Revolution. "Our wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives."

Her fellow vegans praised her decision to have a vegan menu at the wedding, but she did not get the support she sought for banning her relatives from her nuptials.

Many of them found her unreasonable and filled the comments section with outrage.

The bride fired back and explained that she came to this decision after her family's constant bashing of her lifestyle.

"When I broke the news to them, all I got was attacked because I don't want the weight of having people that still kill animals (the very beings we are trying to protect) at my wedding on my conscience," the bride wrote.

Australian media said a woman who appears to be one of the uninvited cousins eventually joined the comments section to express her outrage.

"I just got un-invited to a wedding that I was meant to be a bridesmaid for, because I'm not vegan," the woman said. "To make matters worse, this girl is FAMILY who I've grown up with my whole life."

The entire thread has since been deleted because the bride deleted her original post.

