Boston Market frozen entrees recalled due to possible glass contamination

Bellisio Foods has recalled approximately 173,376 pounds of frozen pork entree products due to possible extraneous material contamination; specifically pieces of glass or hard plastic, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Here is the affected product:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing "BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES" with "BEST BY:" dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

The USDA says the products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 18297" on the end carton flap of the package. These items were shipped to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Arizona, and retail locations nationwide.

No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported, says the USDA.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Click here to see the full report..

