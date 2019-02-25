House Democrats push for sweeping elections reform bill

U.S. House Democrats want to make sweeping reforms to elections, campaign finance and ethics laws.

The bill calls for things like making it easier to register to vote by telling states to allow same-day voting registration, and allowing people to register online.

The bill would also make it harder for states to take voters off voting rolls while making it easier for felons to get voting rights back.

Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, said, "I think it's something, if we really want to make sure the government is working best for the people and not special interests, we should pass."

There's conservative opposition around D.C. because of concerns this a federal takeover of elections.

Hans von Spakovsky from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, said, "This in many ways interferes with the rights of states."

He continued, "While there are things that need to be fixed, that's up to the states to do, not the federal government."

A George Washington University political expert says the bill is more likely to be symbolic than change federal policy.

Gary Nordlinger said, "There's no chance that Republicans are going to call this up for a vote in the Senate, because how do you vote against something like this? So, they will just kill it with forgetfulness."

There are 227 Democratic cosponsors in the House while no Republicans are signed on.