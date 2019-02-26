Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle

Chip and Joanna Gaines are adding a famous castle to their list of fixer-uppers in Waco, Texas.

Magnolia has purchased the historic Cottonland Castle on Austin Avenue, officials confirmed to KWTX Friday.

"For nearly two decades, Chip and Joanna have admired the property as a hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood - they've even made past attempts to purchase it," Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said. "The property is an iconic piece of Waco's history and while specific plans have not yet been determined, one thing is for certain: their efforts will focus on fully completing the home's long overdue and well-deserved restoration."

The castle-home was built in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

It's had several owners but hadn't been lived in for a long time until it was purchased by a professor at Oxford University named Dirk Obbink, a guest-lecturer at Baylor University in 2014.