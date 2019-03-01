Dream job alert: Cadbury is hiring chocolate tasters

If you'd like to taste chocolate and get paid to do it, here's your chance.

Mondelez International, the company that makes Cadbury, is hiring about a dozen chocolate tasters to "perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world."

The part-time gig pays a little over $14 an hour.

Still interested?

Here are your responsibilities:

"You will work alongside approximately 11 Chocolate Tasters and a panel leader; sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste. No experience is required as full training will be provided to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions," the Cadbury website says.

If you need a testimonial, here's someone already working as a chocolate panelist.

"I really love my job. It suits my lifestyle and all my friends are naturally quite envious," a person named Tracy told the Manchester Evening News.

"I really look forward to the sessions. There is a lot more to being a Chocolate Taster than you might think. We have to identify really slight differences in smell, texture and even how the chocolate feels in your mouth."

If you're still good, there's just one more thing.

You'll need to relocate to the United Kingdom. The job is located in Wokingham, England, about 35 miles west of London. And you'll have to pick up the relocation costs.

If you're ready to apply, just click here, but the folks at Cadbury suggest you keep your expectations realistic.

"Due to an expected high number of applications for this tasty role, if you have not heard from us within 14 working days, your application has not been successful."

