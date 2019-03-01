Dog owners shape personalities of their pets

Ever thought a dog and its owner looked alike? Apparently, that goes for their personalities, too.

Michigan State University researchers looked into canine personality traits and found they share many characteristics with their humans.

"We found correlations in three main areas: age and personality, in human-to-dog personality similarities and in the influence a dog's personality has on the quality of its relationship with its owner," said William Chopik, the study's lead author. "We uncovered similarities to their owners, the optimal time for training and even a time in their lives that they can get more aggressive toward other animals."

So, if you're an energetic person, your dog is likely to follow suit. The same goes if you're a couch potato.

Basically, "dogs resemble their owners," Chopik said.

"Extroverted humans rated their dogs as more excitable and active, while owners high in negative emotions rated their dogs as more fearful, active and less responsive to training," a release from Michigan State said. "Owners who rated themselves as agreeable rated their dogs as less fearful and less aggressive to people and animals."

Researchers surveyed over 1,600 dogs from over 50 breeds. Their owners answered a questionnaire about their pets' personalities and their own.

Chopik said the findings are exciting. "Now that we know dogs' personalities can change, next we want to make a strong connection to understand why dogs act - and change - the way they do."

Set a good example doggy daddies and doggy mommies. Your pets are watching.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.