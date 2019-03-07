Charlotte Russe closing all its stores

One month after Charlotte Russe announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and intended to shutter almost 100 stores, the retailer announced it's going out of business effective immediately.

Wednesday evening, Charlotte Russe posted an official notice on its website: "Going out of business sales at all locations start today and all sales are final."

In a statement, the company said it is still in negotiations to sell its intellectual property.

"We are partnering with the buyer and remain in talks to sell the IP, are optimistic about the future of the brand, and remain in ongoing negotiations with a buyer who has expressed interest in a continued brick and mortar presence to continue to serve our loyal customers in the future," the statement said.

According to USA TODAY, the company has more than 8,700 employees. Founded in 1975, the retail chain store is headquartered in California and operates stories in 45 states, including Vermont.

Copyright 2019 WOIO via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.