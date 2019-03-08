Woman rescues dog in its last hours, writes viral Facebook post

There's nothing more heartbreaking than the moments before a family pet dies. But what about the moment before a dog you've never even known dies and you were the only person who could help it?

Katie Flowers found this dog in a ditch in Aiken County. Instead of passing the dog, she stopped to check on him and took him to the vet in his final hours.

Aiken resident Katie Nicole Flowers wrote about a moment that happened to her last Wednesday involving a dog.

"You didn't die alone today," the post begins.

Flowers says she was driving to work when she saw a 50-pound dog in a ditch that could not move.

"You were skinny, covered in dirt and ticks," Flowers wrote. "You whined at me, licked my hand, tried to stand up. But you couldn't. Your back legs wouldn't work."

Flowers said she sprung into action to get the dog into her car and off to the vet. The drive there was tough, Flowers indicated.

"I kept my hand on you the whole way so you knew you weren't alone," Flowers said. "I gave you some water, and you drank the whole bottle. How long had you been alone in that ditch without anything to eat or drink?"

Flowers said she made it to the vet and needed help to get the dog inside because she was afraid to hurt the animal any further.

"But while we waited, I stroked your head," she wrote. "Talked to you, let you know everything would be OK."

Flowers said the vet's diagnosis was grim: a broken back. "There was nothing they could do," she wrote.

Instead, the discussion turned to end of life care.

"They told me that have a nice man that buries the ashes of the dogs on his farm outside of town," Flowers said. "I don't know if that's true or not, but I like to believe it is."

It was time for the dog to go. Flowers steeled herself for the moments ahead.

"I stroked your fur while they put you to sleep, and I cried when you took your last breath. I don't know if you ever knew love before today. I hope that you did. But even if you didn't, I hope you know that you were so loved in your last moments. You mattered to someone. And I'll carry you with me forever," Flowers said.

"You didn't die alone today."

Flowers' post has since been shared more than 60,000 times since she wrote it on Feb. 27.

She says she just wanted her friends and family to pray for the sweet boy, but then support started pouring in from all over the world.

"It just took off, and I am getting comments from people in the Philippines, Canada, Mexico, all 50 states. Australia," Flowers said.