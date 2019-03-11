TJ Maxx and Marshall's heating pads recalled due to fire hazard

Heating pads that were sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshall's are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the heating pads can overheat during use, posing fire and burn hazards.

The Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie Heating Pads were sold exclusively at T.J. Maxx and Marshall's. They are powered by USB.

The CPSC says the products are sold in four styles: French Bull Dog, Sequin Cat Head, Sequin Fox Head and Sequin Blue Owl.

Consumers should immediately stop using the heating pads and return them to any T.J. Maxx or Marshall's store for a full refund. The CPSC says no injuries have been reported in the U.S.

The products were sold nationwide. See the full report HERE.

