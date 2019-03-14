Marvel releases latest trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame'

The end game is getting closer - only six weeks away, in fact.

Marvel dropped its latest trailer for "Avengers: Endgame" on Thursday, prompting fans to comb every frame looking for clues into life after Thanos snapped his fingers.

"The world has changed. None of us can go back," one of the Avengers says over scenes of devastated worlds. "All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best we can do is start over."

But it won't be all that simple, right? The fun is in the journey.

The release date for the highly anticipated film is April 26, getting an early jump on the summer movie season.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.