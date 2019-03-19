'Toy Story 4' full trailer is out and teaching us about friendship all over again

Each time another Toy Story movie comes out, we hug our friends a little closer and go through a box of tissues while watching a movie.

Get ready for the next happy cry, and this time you won't have to wait for the movie. The trailer for "Toy Story 4" will make you tear up. Make sure you're near chopped onions so you can pass the blame.

"Toy Story 3" ended with Woody, Buzz and the gang getting a new home with a new child - Bonnie.

But now, the gang has to help rescue "Forky," a toy Bonnie made in school in arts and crafts.

Forky, voiced by Tony Hale of "Veep" and "Arrested Development" fame, doesn't understand why he's alive and why he's a toy.

Saying he was meant for soup or a salad, then the trash, he jumps out the window.

Our hero, Woody, goes after him and encounters some old friends along the way.

The movie is slated for release June 21, 2019.

