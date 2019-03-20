Wednesday's last supermoon of 2019 known as super worm moon

Wednesday is not only the first day of spring with the vernal equinox, it's also the last supermoon of 2019 for those of us in the U.S. It's the first time in 19 years the two have happened on the same day.

An image of the moon taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is shown in two halves to illustrate the difference in the apparent size and brightness of the moon during a supermoon. The left half shows the supermoon, while the right half shows the apparent size and brightness of a full moon farthest away from earth. (Source: NASA/Goddard/Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter)

Sure, it doesn't have a cool name like the one in February - super blood wolf moon eclipse. That one sounded like a '70s rock band.

Nope, this one is the "super worm moon." It sounds more like a cartoon villain.

It's called a worm moon because the ground is (supposedly) warmer and thawing, albeit a little wet, and the worms return, bringing the birds. The name reflects the return to spring.

There's no lunar eclipse happening with this one, so no blood moon.

A few things will happen in the skies Wednesday night.

The vernal equinox will happen at about 5:58 p.m. ET. This marks the first day of spring because day and night are of equal length, and the northern hemisphere will start tilting toward the sun.

Moonrise is about 20 minutes before 7 p.m. ET, a little before sunset.

The moon will become full at 9:43 p.m. ET.

But don't go to bed because the supermoon isn't until 3:47 a.m. ET. That's when the moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, turning it into a supermoon because it'll appear slightly larger than normal full moons.

The moon's orbit isn't a perfect circle. It's more oval, so when the moon is close to the earth, it's at perigee. When it is at its farthest, it's called apogee.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.