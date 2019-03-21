'Bill & Ted 3' is a real thing? Excellent!

Whoaaaaa! A third "Bill & Ted" movie is on its way? Excellent, dude!

Alex Winters, left, and Keanu Reeves, right, announced in a YouTube video that a 'Bill and Ted 3' is in the works, slated to be released in 2020. (Source: YouTube)

Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winters) and Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) will be making another totally radical movie called "Bill & Ted Face the Music." It's slated for release in 2020.

The two actors released a video announcing the project, standing in front of the Hollywood Bowl as "Wild Stallyns" - their band from the movies.

The first movie, "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," came out in 1989. The two had to pass history to graduate high school and traveled through time to learn about various points in history for their final project.

We saw the duo meet Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Socrates and who can forget Napoleon on a water slide, aptly called Waterloo.

The 1991 sequel, "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey," met with mixed reviews from critics but was still a hit. The pair are dead, team up with the grim reaper and face down evil robot duplicates.

In a news release to The New York Times, filmmakers said that the upcoming third movie will focus on the two dudes being middle aged.

Yet to fulfill their rock 'n' roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Dude, we can't wait to see how awesome this will be.

