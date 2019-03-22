Children's globes recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Bulk Unlimited has recalled about 3,000 Little Experimenter children's globes due to fire and burn hazards. That's according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The globe's internal wires can short out and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, CPSC says. Bulk Unlimited has received two reports of the globe overheating with one igniting.

The CPSC says no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled globes away from children, stop using them and contact Bulk Unlimited to receive a free replacement globe.

The globes were sold on Amazon, eBay, and the company's website. Click here to see the full report .

