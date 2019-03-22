Hill's Pet Nutrition expands recall of dog food

Hill's Pet Nutrition is expanding on its nationwide recall of canned dog food with potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

According to the company, they took the action after receiving "a limited number of complaints of pet illnesses" related to additional products.

Hill's said the expansion is the result of the same vitamin premix received from a supplier that caused its prior recall at the end of January.

Hill's initial recall involved 675,000 cases--or 13.5 million cans--and led to an unknown number of pet illnesses and deaths.

The products now being added to the recall included eight types of Science Diet and Prescription Diet canned food, as well as more units of the products recalled earlier. Click here for the complete list.

Consumers in the U.S. who purchased the recalled products should stop feeding it to their pets immediately and throw it away or return unopened cans for a refund.

You can find more information on Hill's website or by calling 1-800-445-5777.

Hill's is a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive.

