Gun safes recalled due to lock failure

Alpha Guardian has recalled around 1,250 Stack-On Sentinel gun safes because the locks can fail.

That's according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A bolt malfunction can cause the safe to open without the use of a key or combination, allowing access to any firearms stored inside and posing an injury hazard, the CPSC said. Alpha Guardian has received one report of the safe opening. No injuries have been reported.

The product is sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the safe and contact Alpha Guardian for instructions on receiving a free replacement safe or a full refund. Click here for more information on the recall from the CPSC.

Copyright 2019 KPLC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.