Rechargeable power banks recalled; could ignite fires

Thousands of rechargeable power banks are being recalled because they could pose a fire hazard.

Daniel M. Friedman is recalling around 170,500 Universal rechargeable power banks because they can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been three reports of the chargers overheating, including one report of a house fire that caused up to $150,000 in property damage.

The power banks were sold at Burlington, Kohl's, Ross and other stores nationwide. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported. Click here to see the full report.

