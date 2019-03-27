Woman risks stinky outcome to rescue skunk with cup stuck on head

Sometimes when something needs to be done you just have to hold your nose and do it.

Tanya Krasuin stepped up this month and rescued a neighborhood skunk that was stuck in a situation it couldn't get out of.

"A Burger King cup [was] suffocating him," Krasuin said on Facebook, where she posted the video of her encounter.

"The lid was intact, and his head was completely inside. With no room or strength to remove it himself, I knew I had to help;" she said.

Using a plastic bag to shield herself from her potentially stinky friend, Krasuin made several attempts to pull the cup off the critter's head.

"My fear of getting sprayed was outweighed when I realized this skunk was going to die of either starvation or suffocation," she said.

The cup finally popped off and the skunk scurried away.

"Pep? Le Pew Lives On!" Krasuin cheered on Facebook.

There's a lesson to be learned from this rescue mission.

"I've always been a pretty big advocate when it comes to not littering and disposing of garbage responsibility," she said on Facebook.

Regardless of whether you are recycling or "doing your part," these animals are trying to survive and will still go through your garbage and recycling. Take extra precautions, take off lids and cut pop rings.

"Garbage to us is deadly to other species."

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.