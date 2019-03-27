Spring breakers foil would-be armed robber at Florida gas station

A group of spring breakers took matters into their own hands early Sunday when they came face to face with a masked gunman.

Spring breakers who foiled robbery describe takedown / (Source: CNN VAN / WPLG)

It's not something police officers recommend, but the men say they had no choice.

"Any point in time, that gun could have gone off," student Aric Wisbey told WPLG.

The cousins visiting from Indiana for spring break turned the tables on a would-be robber.

It started as a night of fun on South Beach.

Wisbey said he was the designated driver to get everyone back to Broward, stopping at a gas station.

"I tried to find a gas station that was closest because we were running low on gas," he said.

Surveillance cameras captured what happened next.

A man with his face covered is shown on video storming at them, demanding money, pointing a gun at one cousin.

"I had gotten out of the car at this time. The guy had fallen back on top of him," Wisbey said.

"My cousin Jacob gets on top of him, and I'm in there, trying to wrestle around for the gun," he said.

Detectives said a shirtless accomplice then ran to the melee, kicking him in the back of the head, but Wisbey said his instinct kicks in.

He grabbed the gun and pointed it at both men, who get back in the black car and drive away.

The alleged accomplice didn't get far. Kevin Campbell, 33, was arrested.

The cousins said if your gut tells you to comply with a criminal's demands, do it.

"But if there is a situation and a moment you can wrestle the gun away or protect yourself or your family or friends, absolutely do that," Wisbey said. "Do not second guess yourself. It turned out the best way possible for us."

They are grateful nobody was hurt because when deputies recovered the gun, they found it fully loaded.

The alleged gunman is still on the loose, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 WPLG via CNN VAN. All rights reserved.