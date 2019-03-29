UPS driver goes viral, posing with pups on his route

If you're having a tough week, this is just the thing to cheer you up.

A UPS driver in New Orleans is going viral for the most adorable reason.

Jason Hardesty posts pictures using the hashtag #pupsofjay to curate a collection of all the heartwarming photos showcasing a man who loves his job and the dogs he meets along the way.

It's hard not to smile when scrolling through this feed of humor and pure delight.

While he's been posing with the pups since 2017, best-selling author Jami Attenbourg recently brought attention to Hardesty on Twitter.

"I have extremely important news and it is this: my sweet UPS guy has a hashtag of all the dogs in the neighborhood," wrote Attenbourg, with a link to the Instagram account.

And if you can't get enough dogs and UPS drivers, @pupsofups has even more photos from delivery people.

