Video shows DoorDash driver sip customer's milkshake

Ordering food from a restaurant to be delivered to your home is a great option, especially after a long day.

Video: DoorDash driver secretly sips milkshake before delivering it / (Source: KTXL / CNN VAN)

And most people trust that their food will be handled with care and arrive at their door untouched.

But that wasn't the story for one family whose delivery driver took a sip of the milkshake they ordered.

And it was caught on camera. The Malhotras didn't know what had happened until the next morning when they checked their doorbell camera footage

"I looked at it and saw the driver who delivered the food was sipping out of my son's Cold Stone," Rajesh Malhotra told KTXL.

Malhotra said he likes buying delivery but now he's going to think twice before placing his next order

"I was like, 'Whoa, that's crazy,'" Malhotra said. "How could someone jeopardize the project like that, especially food?"

The shake was for 14-year-old Rishab Malhotra.

"I felt very disgusted by what happened," Rishab said.

He said he enjoyed his cookies and cream milkshake until the next day when he learned he wasn't the only one who tried the drink.

"My dad told me to check out the video from last night, and once I checked it out, I brushed my teeth five or six times. And then I felt very disgusted," Rishab explained.

The Malhotras said they're glad no one got sick from the incident but the experience left them with a sour taste.

"We have trust between the company and the drivers. Once that trust is broken, you can't go back," said Rajesh Malhotra.

Now, all they want is an apology from DoorDash and a promise this won't happen again to someone else.

"They just need proper training and we want an apology for them to say what we did was wrong and to make sure it doesn't happen to other people," Rajesh Malhotra concluded.

The homeowner said he reported the incident to the company the next day and even provided a copy of the video.

That was more than two weeks ago and they are still waiting to hear back from Door Dash.

Copyright 2019 KTXL via CNN VAN. All rights reserved.