Woman gives birth to her own granddaughter

Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge came into this world with the help of several family members.

A gay couple had a child with the help of the child's grandmother, who carried and delivered the girl. / (Source: CNN VAN)

Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty are married, and they wanted to start a family. Dougherty's sister volunteered to be the egg donor and Eledge donated his sperm.

Eledge's mother volunteered to carry and deliver the baby at 61 years old.

Baby Uma was born happy and healthy last week at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha at 5 lbs 13 oz, according to a CNN report.

"The whole room disappeared and it was just me and her in that room, and I could just feel her on my chest, and I seriously felt my heart just opening and wrapping around her," said Dougherty.

Dougherty also said his mother is doing great after the birth.

"What an honor it is to have these two women in our life," Dougherty wrote on Facebook. "Life is a dream."

