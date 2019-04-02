12-year-old boy takes care of potholes himself

If you ask 12-year old Monte Scott, he'll say the potholes on his Michigan street are out of control-- so much so, that he's not waiting on officials to fix the problem.

He's taking care of the issue himself, with a shovel and some dirt, according to a report from WXMI.

Four years separate Monte from a driver's license, but in Michigan, you don't need to be driving age to be fed up with potholes.

"Fifty potholes from down there to right here and they didn't even fill them all up. You can see them. Look," Monte said.

"I work pretty hard and I enjoy doing what I do and I think he sees that and it rubs off on him," mom Trinell Scott said.

When his mom's tire fell victim to a crater at the end of his street, he fixed his road himself.

"He saw a problem, and figured he could fix it by filling in the potholes with the dirt," his mom said.

A crew came through and finished the job Monte started, topping off most of the potholes. But with this many...

"It's just a Band-Aid. It doesn't stay long," he said. "It used to be a good street."

He says you can't fix the problem just filling.

"They need to tear the whole street up and use concrete. It might cost more but it'll last longer," he said.

Monte said he hopes whatever the solution, it happens sooner than his 16th birthday.

"I don't think it's going to be that easy to do.," he said.

When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heard Monte's story, she wanted to meet him. She plans on doing that on Friday.

