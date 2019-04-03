Crank it up: Music can repel mosquitoes

Forget about bug spray this summer, just crank up your favorite dubstep music.

Researchers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand found that electronic dance music kept mosquitoes at bay. The results are published in ScienceDirect.

They subjected adult yellow fever (Aedes aegypti) mosquitoes to the music to see whether it could work as a repellent.

Specifically, they used "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites" by dubstep artist Skrillex.

Half the mosquitoes in the study listened to Skrillex. The rest had no music at all.

Here's what scientists learned:

-Females "entertained" with the music attacked hosts much later and less often than their non-entertained peers.

-Blood feeding activity had a low occurrence when music was played.

-Adults "entertained" with music mated far less than their peers who weren't listening to anything.

"Sound and its reception are crucial for reproduction, survival, and population maintenance of many animals," the study said.

What scientists learned can now help in "the development of music-based personal protective and control measures."

So, crank it up. Thank you, science.

