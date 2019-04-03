Recall: Frozen beef patties may contain plastic fragments

Food service locations that buy frozen beef patties may want to check their freezers.

AdvancePierre Foods, Inc., an Enid, OK, company, recalled 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef patties, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

The products may contain extraneous materials, including soft purple plastic.

The following products are covered by the recall:

- 14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of "CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED" with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The products have establishment number "EST. 2260E" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were produced on Nov. 30, 2018.

Two consumers alerted the manufacturer to the problem on Monday. No illnesses have been reported in connection to the products.

The USDA is concerned that the patties may be lingering in some freezers.

The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about potential health problems associated should contact their healthcare provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre's Consumer Affairs Hotline at 855-382-3101.

For more information on recalls in general, contact Ask Karen, a virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish.

In addition, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

