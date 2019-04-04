Man arrested after posting video of himself driving 180 mph

A Mississippi man was arrested after he posted a YouTube Live video of himself driving in excess of 180 mph.

Beau Alan Rogel and Christina Ann Rogel (Source: Rankin Co. SO)

Beau Alan Rogel was arrested Monday. He is a self-proclaimed YouTube celebrity and has posted videos of himself violating numerous traffic laws.

In one video posted by Rogel, he is stopped by Rankin County sheriff's deputies after driving recklessly. He can be seen and heard on the video denying the actions he had just recorded and posted on YouTube.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, YouTube is not the first social media platform Rogel has used to incriminate himself. Bailey says Facebook posts were found of Rogel possessing numerous weapons. In some of the threads, he is trying to sell or trade weapons, and in others, he is simply displaying them.

In January 2018, Rogel called the sheriff's department in reference to his vehicle being burglarized where cash and a handgun were stolen.

Rogel was sentenced to six years in prison in 2010 for a 2009 Rankin County embezzlement charge. Rogel has an extensive criminal history with felony arrests in Colorado, Texas, Florida and Mississippi for larceny-related charges.

Deputies recovered two weapons from the home and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as reckless driving.

The 2017 Ford Mustang he was driving during the YouTube video was also seized in order for investigators to download data from the vehicle's onboard computer.

Rogel had his initial court appearance April 2 in Rankin County Court before Judge Kent McDaniel.

He was given a $20,000 bond for his charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Christian Rogel received a $2,000 bond in Rankin County Justice Court for her charges.

Rogel's felony charge will be handed over to the Rankin County District Attorney John "Bubba" Bramlett for prosecution. He will be presented to the Rankin County Grand Jury.

