Police: Have you talked with your kids about Snapchat safety?

Brandon Police are investigating a Snapchat explicit photo blackmail scheme -- a case that highlights the concerns and ignorance of parents when it comes to the social media app. Our Dom Amato spoke with investigators from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations about tips to start the conversation.

Authorities say they were alerted about a boy on Snapchat requesting nude photos of girls who attend Otter Valley Union High School. Police say if the girls refused, the boy threatened to post pictures he already had of them. Police say the suspect had already published a nude photo of a young woman from another school district.

Many adults may still be asking themselves -- so how does Snapchat work?

"Pictures I think? And something about disappearing, but I don't really know how it works," said Wendee Chesser from Florida.

"And everything just disappears in just six seconds, or six minutes?" said Nina Gaby of Brookfield.

The social media app allows users to send photos with settings that only show the photos for a few seconds -- then they're gone -- or are they?

"When you send something out on any type of social media, or the internet, it is out there forever," said Cpl. Rene Young, a detective with the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, an agency that specializes in online sex crimes.

She says law enforcement can easily access photos users thought were long gone. From January to June 2018, authorities in the U.S. were able to recover 85 percent of pictures, information and data from Snapchat.

Cpl. Young says parents need to have conversations with their kids about what they share and highlight the fact that once you hit send, there's no getting what you sent back. "The conversations can be awkward, or you know you'll be annoying or lame talking about it, but it's important," she said.

Parents should also talk to kids about sexting with people they know and people they don't. "Younger people quite often are more impulsive and they're not going to rationalize and they're going to do something because it is there, and then they're not going to think of the repercussions that could come down the line," Young said.

Wendee Chesser spoke with her teenage son about sending inappropriate photos on social media. She agrees it was a tough conversation but that the results were positive. "He allowed me to share my concern and understood and then offered some feedback on it just from his perspective as a 17-year-old, which, you know, educated me also, so It was a good conversation," she said.

Click here for more information and tips to talk to kids or to set up a presentation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.