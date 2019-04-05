Bear destroys vehicle in search of gummy bears

A Colorado woman learned the hard way that bears enjoy eating their gummy equivalent.

The bear was likely lured to the car by a package of gummy bears.

The woman said her vehicle was severely damaged by a hungry bear who managed to find a bag of gummy bears in the car.

Every door, every wire, almost every inch inside the Subaru Forester is destroyed.

"He must have just got in, got up and around, got in the backseat and left a little surprise in the backseat," Cate Siegel said.

She was headed to work Thursday morning when she walked outside her home to find both her car and the garage door were open.

"There was a garage opener in the car. He swiped that, must have stepped on it, opened the garage door but luckily our trash had just been taken out," Siegel said. "I assume he's not too big because he was able to get around my car and maneuver it."

The bear made its way through her neighborhood, leaving trash in a few yards and then into her car to find a sweet treat.

"Gummy bears! His own kind, I guess," Siegel said.

She said the candy was in a sealed bag, part of a gift basket from an event the night before.

Living in the mountains, she said, they are always cautious about locking up trash and try to do the same with their doors.

But in this instance, she said she let her guard down.

