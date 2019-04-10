Man shares on social media after spotting Chick-fil-A worker's act of kindness

A man waiting for his order at a Jackson, Mississippi, Chick-Fil-A noticed a quiet act of kindness and decided to share on social media what he witnessed.

Robert Gooch was picking up lunch for a doctor's office and said he noticed a man who appeared to be homeless walk up to the Chick-Fil-A cashier with a $5 bill.

The man told the cashier this was all the money he had and asked what he could get with the $5.

The worker quietly told the man breakfast was on her and proceeded to take his order.

It moved Gooch, so he posted it on social media. He said what she did in three minutes spoke 1,000 words and reminded him of the kindness and good people still in the world.

Gooch posted how the employee could have easily turned around and asked a manager to step in, but instead, she simply paid for the man's meal.

"I've been in customer service for a long time. I've been through some of the best training's such as Dale Carnegie and yet a girl name Karina in a Chick-fil-A in Jackson, Missippi, in a 3-minute conversation with a customer has managed to teach me the value of humility and taking care of your customers. It's not just the nuggets that make this place successful. It's people like Karina," Gooch said.

