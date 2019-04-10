Oregon deputies raid bathroom with guns drawn, find trapped Roomba

An Oregon woman called authorities to report a burglar in her bathroom. When armed deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered their suspect was a Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday social media post that deputies received a call Monday afternoon at 1:48 p.m., from a woman saying someone was in her bathroom.

She told police she could see shadows under the bathroom door.

In just one minute, multiple deputies responded to the house and surrounded it. They requested canine come to the scene to assist them.

After several demands to come out of the bathroom, the suspect never came out. With guns drawn, deputies opened the door to find the suspect was an automated robot vacuum.

A deputy cleared the call stating, "As we entered the home we could hear rustling in the bathroom. We made several announcements and the rustling became more frequent. We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner."