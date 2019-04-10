Study: Vitamins can't replace balanced diet

New research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine says vitamin and mineral pills can't compete with the nutrients you get from food.

Researchers studied 30,000 people for more than a decade to reach this conclusion.

After they adjusted for factors like education and demographics, they found there is no positive connection between supplements and a longer life.

The good news is that vitamin A, vitamin K, magnesium, zinc and copper do seem to prevent early death, but that's only when they are consumed naturally in food.

Other supplements can cause harm.

High doses of calcium can increase your risk of dying from cancer and taking vitamin D supplements when you don't need them is associated with early death.

According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, 75% of adults take dietary supplements.

When it comes to healthy eating, however, adults are falling short. Research from the Centers for Disease Control show about 90% of adults are not getting their daily recommended amount of vegetables; which is about two to three cups per day.

