Border collie saves Chihuahua buddy from being run over by car

We all need our friends.

A little Canadian Chihuahua was about to become roadkill when another canine intervened.

The YouTube video shows the little hound making its way across a snowy street when a blue SUV starts to back up.

Before the vehicle can crush the Chihuahua, a border collie dashes across the road and snatches it up by the neck and rescues it from danger.

The owner said she thought she had crushed her dog.

Both the Chihuahua and the hero border collie got lots of hugs once she realized everyone was OK.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.