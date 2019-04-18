Carl's Jr. testing CBD burger in Colorado - at one store, for one day

Carl's Jr. is giving new meaning to the phrase "rocky mountain high."

Saturday, the fast-food chain will cook up a burger with a special sauce made from CBD.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a nonpsychoactive hemp derivative that won't get you high.

The cheeseburger will only be sold for one day at one location in Denver, Colorado.

The aptly named Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight features a sauce infused with CBD.

While this particular burger will only be available on April 20, Carl's Jr. is testing whether it should become a permanent menu item.

The company says younger customers are interested in trying new flavors but cautions consumers should not expect any of the possible health benefits of CBD from eating the burger.

Many food and beverage companies are jumping on the CBD bandwagon as sales and interest in products made with the hemp derivative skyrocket.

