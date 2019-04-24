New push to get rural broadband moving along

Congressman Denver Riggleman says the Fifth District is still struggling to expand broadband access in rural neighborhoods. He's making a push to the federal government to move things along.

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) discusses his focus on accelerating high-speed Internet options for his district. (Source: Gray DC)

The Virginia Republican representative wrote this month to the Federal Communications Commission. Riggleman says he thinks part of the problem is that the FCC is not accurately measuring how many people lack high-speed Internet. He's pushing for more partnerships between the government and the private sector to accelerate broadband options.

"We don't need the federal government doing bad data collection and making decisions on bad data, which seems like they want to do that all the time. Let's have good data because the Fifth District has a unique challenge in rural broadband, and I've got to fix that. That is really one of my big priorities is to fix that problem," said Riggleman,

Riggleman says if new projects move forward, he thinks it will enhance educational and economic opportunities in the community.

An FCC spokesman says the agency received the letter and is reviewing it.

