Hummingbird returns every year to see man who nursed him back to health

A Georgia man nursed a hummingbird back to health four years ago.

That hummingbird migrates south every year, but in the spring, he always finds his way back, WRDW reported.

It's a story that proves friends come in all shapes and sizes.

If you're looking to cross someone, Mike Cardenaz is not the guy. But this muscle car driving, tattooed, former SWAT officer has a softer side.

Right now, he's helping an injured chipmunk get back on his feet.

"That's what people call me, Dr. Doolittle," Cardenaz said.

The flowers on his front porch attract hummingbirds. Four years ago, Cardenaz found one that needed help.

"Several of his feathers in his wings were broken off, and he couldn't take flight," he said.

He named him Buzz and nursed him back to health with Pedialyte, sugar and a safe place to heal.

"I had to wait until he molted, and regrew new wings. That was eight weeks. And he became a part of the family," Cardenaz said.

