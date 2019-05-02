Firefighters rescue NH man left dangling from 60-foot tree while trying to recover drone

A New Hampshire man who climbed a 60-foot tree trying to retrieve his drone became stuck for about 30 minutes and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Daniel Lacourse was not injured when he got stuck in the 60-foot tree, but he says it was really scary. He promises to never make a climb like it again.

Daniel Lacourse decided Wednesday to climb a Manchester, New Hampshire, tree in which his drone had been stuck for two weeks. At first, it seemed simple to Lacourse, who borrowed a friend's climbing gear and looked up "how to climb" on YouTube.

Lacourse hoisted himself up the tree and used a massive stick to dislodge the drone, but then, things went south.

"I didn't expect it to be so difficult, take so much endurance," Lacourse said.

The man was left dangling from a rope, 60 feet in the air.

"I was just hanging up there," Lacourse said. "Panic set in when I couldn't feel my legs."

Lacourse's friend called the Manchester Fire Department. Deputy Chief Michael Gamache was one of many who answered the call.

"He couldn't grab anything. He wasn't holding onto anything. He was just hanging onto the rope," Gamache said.

Using a ladder truck, the fire department was able to secure Lacourse's equipment and bring him - and his drone - back down to Earth after about 30 minutes.

Lacourse was not injured in the incident, but he says it was really scary. He promises to never make a climb like that again.

Firefighters say Lacourse likely would have died if he had fallen from the tree.

Copyright 2019 WMUR, Hearst, Manchester Fire Department via CNN. All rights reserved.