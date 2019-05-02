McDonald's reducing items available on late-night menu

McDonald's late-night menu is getting smaller.

McDonald's restaurant sign / (MGN)

Starting the last day of April, McDonald's will no longer offer certain menu items between midnight and 5 a.m.

Those getting the boot include Premium Salads, Filet-O-Fish and buttermilk crispy chicken sandwiches

Big Macs, Quarter Pounders and McNuggets will continue to be available overnight.

A McDonald's spokesperson says the company is simplifying the late-night menu so customers can get popular favorites.

"We always want our customers' experiences to be simple, smooth and delicious - any time of day," a McDonald's representative said in a statement to Business Insider. "That means, day and night, we're always looking for ways to serve them even better."

The fast-food giant announced last month that it planned to reduce what it called the "complexity" of the menu.

McDonald's also raised its menu prices by 2 percent to combat rising costs.

