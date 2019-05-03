Get paid to sleep, become a 'Snoozetern'

Think of it as a master class in catching Zs.

The folks at MattressFirm are hiring people to sleep on the job. They're called "Snoozeterns."

Here are some of the qualifications you'll need:

-- 18 years of age or older

-- Proficient in napping, regardless of the time of day

-- Available to start snoozing in the Houston-area beginning mid-May

Sound good so far?

Of course, the mattress company wants candidates to be all about social media, too.

Snoozeterns will create movies and share their "bedtime" stories and sleep comfort tips during their 30- to 40-hour workweeks. All of this will be done from MattressFirm beds, as you might expect.

But, like most things, if you snooze you lose.

The deadline is May 3.

You can apply here.

