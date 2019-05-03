SC lawyer George Sink sues son, George Sink Jr., over similar firm name

South Carolina lawyer George Sink is suing his son, who created a law firm with a similar name as his father's firm.

Lowcountry lawyer George Sink is suing his son who has created a firm with a similar name as his father’s firm. (Picture sources: George Sink Injury Lawyers and George Sink II Law Firm)

The George Sink P.A. Injury Lawyers firm is suing George "Ted" Sink Jr. and his firm George Sink II for trademark infringement, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices.

Lawyers for Sink say his son created the George Sink II law firm weeks after he was terminated from his father's law firm earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, Sink Jr. has been also using the George Sink II name in connection to the marketing of his legal services in South Carolina and Georgia, areas where his father practices.

A website for George Sink II states that the firm is not associated with George Sink P.A. Injury Lawyers or George Sink Sr.'.. besides the founder of George Sink Law Firm, LLC being the son of and former employee of George Sink, Sr."

George Sink, who is frequently seen in local television commercials, says his son went by his middle name, Ted or Teddy, for most of his life, yet is now benefiting from his given name.

Lawyers for Sink say Sink Jr.'s actions have confused clients and caused damage to his name and reputation.

Sink wants his son to stop using the designation George Sink II and cancel his website's domain name which is George Sink Law Firm dot com.

According to court documents, George Sink Jr. started handling cases at his father's law firm in March 2018 and worked there until his termination in February of this year.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.