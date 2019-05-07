Bees briefly delay baseball game

The Reds were buzzing Monday afternoon-- no, really! A swarm of bees took over Great American Ball Park during their game against the San Francisco Giants.

A swarm of bees briefly delayed Monday afternoon's Reds game at Great American Ball Park. / Source: WXIX

The P&G scoreboard and TV monitors inside the stadium alerted fans to the un-bee-lievable news reading, "Fans, today's game is being delayed due to bees. We will continue to keep you updated."

If you take a close look at the video sent in by FOX19 NOW staff, you can see the swarm hovering around the video boards in the lower level of GABP.

Reds player Derek Beetrich (Dietrich, on non-bee-fighting days) took matters into his own hands and went full Ghostbusters to try to solve the problem.

The Reds even tweeted video in which you could clearly see a large swarm of bees hovering in the stands-- sweet Reds fans, take cover.

FOX19 NOW's Stefano DiPietrantonio was at the game but luckily did not feel the sting.

Though unusual, the bees may be bringing luck to the Reds. As Stef says, the Giants seemed to feel the sting shortly after the game resumed around 1 p.m.

Just call them the Queen City's queen bees -- maybe a new citywide mascot is in order?

