South Carolina boy winning track meet turns back to help injured opponent

Like most elementary school boys, Darius Kruah and Aaren Crane of South Carolina love to be outside and they love sports, too.

"When I was a little kid, I loved running around and playing outside," Darius said.

Darius goes to Mossy Creek Elementary and Aaren goes to Merriwether. They both participate in their schools' running club but the two fifth-graders didn't know each other until their big track meet last weekend.

"They called us down there to get in the lane and we had to get inside the lane," said Darius, describing the moments before his big race.

They were neck-and-neck in the 100-meter race when Aaren fell.

"I don't think I made it that far before I fell," Aaren said.

He tried to catch himself and keep going, but his wrist cracked under the pressure. Darius was in the lead at the time.

"I already thought he won the race and was coming back to sit in the bleachers. But then I saw teachers like looking at him like, 'Why'd you stop?'" Aaren said.

Mid-race and near-win, Darius turned around to help his opponent.

"He got hurt and he wasn't going to be able to win the race and that wouldn't be fair, so I just thought that I would just lose the race with him just to help him and see if he was OK," Darius said.

A simple act of kindness with hundreds of likes, shares and comments on Facebook. But that's not why Darius did this at all.

"If you help someone they could go and help someone and they keep on going and help people too," Darius explained.

And Aaren, fractured wrist and all, just wants to say "thanks."

"You could've run the race but instead of doing that you had sportsmanship and came over and helped me," he said.

And Aaren did pay it forward. On the way to the hospital, he saw a family stranded on the side of the road with their car on fire. He insisted they pull over and help them out.

Copyright 2019 WRDW. All rights reserved.