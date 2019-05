A Plattsburgh man has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in that community.

The DEA says 28-year-old Niles O'Neil was planning on distributing about 40 grams of crack cocaine on April 3, 2018.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in court Thursday. O'Neil faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.