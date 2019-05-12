Burlington robbery suspects arrested

Two Burlington men have been arrested in connection with an assault and armed robbery.

Police say Ethan Villemaire, 28, is the one who did it.

Jeffrey Leduc, 32, is charged with accessory to assault and robbery before and after the fact.

The incident happened at Simon's Downtown Quick Stop in Burlington at about 8:45 a.m. last Monday.

Investigators say Villemaire walked into the store and violently attacked two women. They say he threatened them with a weapon, which he did not show, then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both women were treated at the hospital for their injuries, which police say were not life-threatening.

Villemaire is being held on $25,000 bail and an escape warrant issued by the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Leduc is currently incarcerated with the Vermont Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, and was cited to appear in court.

"The attack on these two cashiers was violent and sustained," said Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo. "The man who did it and his accomplice were a threat to our community. I'm glad that the relentless work of Burlington Police Department detectives resulted in arrests and charges against two men for this crime. We will not tolerate when criminals victimize the people behind the counters of our small businesses by attacking and robbing them."